June 20 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp cut its profit forecast for the year on Thursday due to the Trump administration’s sudden ban on cruises to Cuba and expected lower ticket prices in the coming months.

Carnival said it now expects 2019 adjusted earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share, down from an earlier forecast of $4.35 to $4.55.

Shares of the company fell 6% in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)