Feb 5 (Reuters) - Struggling U.K. flooring retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Neil Page would retire this month after more than a decade in the role.

The company, which is implementing a survival plan after negotiations with creditors earlier this year, said Jeremy Simpson, who most recently was the finance chief of Sureserve Group, would replace Page. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)