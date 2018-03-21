FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Troubled UK retailer Carpetright to raise capital, sell stake to key investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - British retailer Carpetright has agreed a loan with a shareholder in exchange for new shares to fund the short term running of the company, and may raise a further 60 million pounds ($84.15 million) to strengthen its balance sheet, it said on Wednesday.

Carpetright, which has issued a series of profit-warnings because of tepid high-street spending, said it would also look to reduce its property portfolio. It has agreed the loan with shareholder Meditor. ($1 = 0.7130 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.