Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Carpetright said on Friday it had agreed to be taken over by its largest shareholder Meditor, which values it at 15.2 million pounds ($19.45 million).

Shareholders of the struggling floor coverings retailer will receive 5 pence per share in cash, representing a premium of 18%. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)