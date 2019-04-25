Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2019 / 6:22 AM / in 2 hours

Carpetright reports improved 4th-qtr UK like-for-like sales

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Flooring retailer Carpetright Plc said on Thursday it saw significant improvement in UK like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter as its restructuring efforts began to pay off.

The company, which implemented a survival plan after negotiations with creditors in the past year, also said it was on course to achieve the annual cash savings target of 19 million pounds ($24.52 million) announced as part of a recapitalisation last year. ($1 = 0.7749 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

