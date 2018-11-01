Cyclical Consumer Goods
UK's Carpetright sales dented by store closures

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Struggling British floor coverings retailer Carpetright said underlying sales fell in its first half, hurt by disruption from a major restructuring programme to close 67 underperforming stores.

In an update ahead of interim results next month the retailer did not disclose sales figures. But it said it did see an improvement in the trading trend in its second quarter to Oct. 27.

A further six stores are expected to close by the end of the year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

