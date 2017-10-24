FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Carpetright to meet forecasts in volatile trading conditions​
October 24, 2017 / 6:22 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

UK's Carpetright to meet forecasts in volatile trading conditions​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest floor coverings retailer Carpetright on Tuesday forecast full year profit within the current range of market expectations, though it cautioned the first-half trading outcome would be below that of the prior year.

Carpetright said trading was volatile in its markets during the period.

The firm, whose fortunes are closely tied to the strength of the housing market, said like-for-like sales in its UK division rose 0.8 percent in the 25 weeks to Oct. 21 - a slowdown from growth of 2.0 percent in the first seven weeks of the half.

Like-for-like sales in the Rest of Europe division - made up of the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland - rose 6.3 percent in local currency terms. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

