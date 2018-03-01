UPDATE 1-Carpetright in talks with banks as UK consumer confidence wanes

* Third profit warning in four months

* Says consumer confidence weak

* Says lenders “fully supportive”

* Shares fall by over a quarter

* Toys R Us UK, Maplin went into administration Wednesday (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

EDINBURGH, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright issued a third profit warning in four months and said it was talking to lenders to shore up its balance sheet - the latest stores group to suffer from UK consumers reining-in spending.

Its shares lost over a quarter of their stock market value on Thursday.

On Wednesday brutal trading conditions sank two high-profile UK retailers, with the collapse of Toys R Us UK and electronics chain Maplin into administration, threatening 5,000 jobs.

British consumers are being squeezed by inflation and are seeing wages fall in real terms. Official data published this month showed retail sales barely rose in January.

The Bank of England expects the consumer squeeze to ease in 2018 as inflation cools and wage growth ticks higher, although surveys published on Wednesday suggested sentiment remains subdued, with consumers ”jittery and depressed”.

Carpetright said UK trading conditions since it last updated on Jan. 19 had “remained difficult characterised by continued weak consumer confidence.”

It said that while the trend in UK like-for-like sales had improved, it remained negative. Trading in the Rest of Europe division had also improved, led by a recovery in like-for-like sales in the Netherlands.

Carpetright forecast a small underlying pretax loss for the year to April 28.

“The group is therefore proactively engaged in constructive discussions with its bank lenders in order to ensure it continues to comply with the terms of its prevailing bank facilities,” it said.

It said its lenders have indicated that they currently remain “fully supportive”.

Carpetright said it also examining a range of options to accelerate its turnaround and strengthen its balance sheet.

Analysts at Peel Hunt, which have a “hold” stance on the stock, forecast a full year pretax loss of 4.3 million pounds ($5.92 million), having previously expected a profit of 3 million pounds.

They expect the talks with lenders to result in a covenant reset.

Shares in Carpetright were down 20 pence at 58.4 pence at 0908 GMT, valuing the business at 39.5 million pounds.

The stock has lost 74 percent of its value over the last year. ($1 = 0.7267 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, editing by James Davey)