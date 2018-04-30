FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Carpetright expects 2018 loss of 7-9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - British retailer Carpetright said on Monday it expects to post a pretax loss of 7 million pounds ($9.61 million) to 9 million pounds, hurt by continued weakness in consumer confidence in its home market.

The company said its shareholders approved its proposed restructuring plan at a meeting, following approval from creditors and landlords on Thursday.

The floor coverings retailer said this month it would seek creditor approval for a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a plan that involves the closure of 92 stores and rent reductions at 113 others.

$1 = 0.7281 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

