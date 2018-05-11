FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 11, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Carpetright secures funding ahead of equity raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Carpetright, the struggling British floor coverings retailer, said on Friday it has obtained a 15 million pounds ($20.3 million) shareholder loan to provide interim funding before a proposed 60 million pounds equity capital raising.

The loan is the second one provided by Meditor European Master Fund Limited, Carpetright’s biggest shareholder with just under 30 percent.

Meditor loaned Carpetright 12.5 million pounds in March.

Carpetright confirmed it expected to launch the equity raise on or around May 18.

Last month creditors and shareholders of Carpetright backed a restructuring plan that involves 92 store closures and up to 300 job losses. ($1 = 0.7398 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.