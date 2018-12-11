Cyclical Consumer Goods
Carpetright losses widen in first half

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Carpetright’s losses widened in the first half of the year, the British floor coverings chain said on Tuesday, the result of a survival plan which includes shuttering dozens of underperforming stores in the face of weak demand.

The company reported a pretax loss of 11.7 million pounds ($14.9 million) in the 26 weeks ended Oct. 27, compared with a loss of 600,000 pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey in London and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

