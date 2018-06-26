FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Carpetright slumps to full-year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Struggling British floor coverings retailer Carpetright on Tuesday reported a loss for 2017-18 and said underlying sales had continued to fall in its new financial year.

Carpetright has raised new equity and is closing stores to survive after creditors approved a restructuring. It shares have crashed 81 percent over the last year.

The company made an underlying pretax loss of 8.7 million pounds ($11.6 million) in the year to April 28 - in line with its latest guidance and versus a profit of 14.4 million pounds in 2016-17.

It said 81 UK trading stores will close by end of September. ($1 = 0.7528 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.