FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UK's Carpetright in talks with lenders after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain’ biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright said on Thursday it was in talks with banks to see how to shore up its balance sheet, forecasting a small pretax loss in the full year - its third warning in four months.

A drop in sales due to “difficult” consumer confidence had led the retailer to last warn on full-year profit in January.

“Lenders have indicated that they currently remain fully supportive,” it said, adding that other unspecified options to accelerate a turnaround were also under review.

Carpetright said that while a trend in like-for-like British sales has improved it remained negative. Trading in the rest of Europe division had also improved, led by a recovery in like-for-like sales in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.