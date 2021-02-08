UPDATE 1-French retailer Carrefour names new digital boss

(Adds details)

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest food retailer, said on Monday it had appointed Elodie Perthuisot as its new digital boss from March 1.

Perthuisot, 44, who joined Carrefour in 2018, replaces Amelie Oudea-Castera as head of data e-Commerce and digital transformation.

Oudea-Castera is leaving the group to pursue a personal project, Carrefour said in a statement. Perthuisot, who is also joining Carrefour’s executive board, was a marketing executive between 2012 and 2018 at retailer Fnac Darty, the French group previously headed by Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard.

Since 2020, she has been executive director e-commerce and supply chain at Carrefour France.

Bompard pledged in 2018 to spend 2.8 billion euros to expand the group’s global digital business by 2022.