Carrefour Brasil expects to end 2018 with 166 wholesale stores

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers, expects to end 2018 with 166 Atacadao wholesale stores and 23 wholesale delivery centers as part of an expansion drive, an executive said on Monday.

“We have the potential to do our work in 80 to 85 cities and capitals in the country. There will be 20 new stores this year,” Roberto Mussnich, head of Carrefour Brasil’s wholesale division, said at the company’s annual investors’ day in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Gabriella Mello; Writing by Gram Slattery)