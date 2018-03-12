FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Carrefour Brasil expects to end 2018 with 166 wholesale stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers, expects to end 2018 with 166 Atacadao wholesale stores and 23 wholesale delivery centers as part of an expansion drive, an executive said on Monday.

“We have the potential to do our work in 80 to 85 cities and capitals in the country. There will be 20 new stores this year,” Roberto Mussnich, head of Carrefour Brasil’s wholesale division, said at the company’s annual investors’ day in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Gabriella Mello; Writing by Gram Slattery)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.