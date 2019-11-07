Carrefour Brasil sees challenges to boost margin in wholesale unit Atacadão in Q4

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil sees a still challenging economic scenario and lower food inflation keeping a lid on margin gains in its wholesale unit Atacadao, an executive said on Thursday.

“Whenever demand is weaker we have to respond with more stimulus to boost sales,” Atacadão’s Chief Executive Roberto Müssnich told analysts and investors in a call to discuss quarterly results. He added the company expects a relatively lower food inflation in the fourth-quarter.