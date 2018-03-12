CORRECTED-Carrefour Brasil to focus on wholesale formats, online integration in 2018

(Corrects to say company plans to open 10 new Carrefour Market stores in 2018, not 10 new hypermarkets)

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil will focus its 1.8 billion reais ($552 million) in forecast 2018 capital expenditure on expanding its Atacadão wholesale format and further integrating its online and physical assets, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

Talking to investors and analysts in Sao Paulo, Sébastien Durchon said the company planned to open 20 new Atacadão wholesale stores, 10 new Carrefour Market stores, and 20 new Carrefour Express convenience stores this year.

In an earlier presentation, Paula Cardoso, head of Carrefour Brasil’s financial division, said the company was negotiating with 95 vendors to sell on its online marketplace, which she said would offer more than 120 product categories.