Carrefour Brasil signs deal with family-owned Super Nosso supermarket chain

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Food retailer Carrefour Brasil is handing over the management of all of its 17 supermarkets in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais to a family-owned chain, in a deal aimed at addressing the peculiarities of regional markets in a vast country.

In a securities filing late on Wednesday, the local subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA said it is dropping its own brand in all of its 17 supermarkets located in the metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte to convert them into Super Nosso banner within a year.

Carrefour Brasil will continue to take in revenue from sales, the filing said, but financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)