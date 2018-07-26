FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 3:05 PM / in 3 hours

Carrefour Brasil says trucker strike cut Q2 retail sales 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil, the nation’s largest retailer, said a truckers strike in May reduced its retail sales by 1.7 percent in the second quarter, executives told analysts on Thursday.

They said the truckers strike did not impact Carrefour’s warehouse division Atacadão thanks to good stocks around Brazil. Carrefour on Wednesday reported a 47 percent increase in net income for the quarter helped by an expansion in Atacadão sales. (Reporting by Gabriela Melo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

