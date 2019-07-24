Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2019 / 9:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Carrefour Brasil adjusted profit rises 11% on wholesale growth

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA , the country’s biggest retailer, on Wednesday reported second-quarter adjusted net income of 419 million reais ($111 million), up 11% from a year earlier, as its wholesale banner Atacadão drove double-digit sales growth, helping to dilute costs.

Based on international accounting standards known as IFRS 16, adjusted net profit grew by 7.9% to 408 million reais, the company said in a securities filing. ($1 = 3.7737 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

