BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Grupo Carrefour Brasil reported gross sales of 12.2 billion reais ($3.86 billion) in the third quarter, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Sales at stores open for at least 12 months, a gauge of demand known as same-store sales, rose 1.1 percent.