SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil said on Tuesday its fourth quarter gross sales rose 5.3 percent from last year to 13.63 billion reais ($4.23 billion).

The company said gross sales for full-year 2017 jumped 7.2 percent, to 49.65 billion reais. Same-store sales, a measure of revenue from stores open at least 12 months, rose 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter.