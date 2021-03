PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - The Paris Commerce Court has fined French retailer Carrefour 1.75 million euros for unfairly squeezing its suppliers to lower prices during annual price negotiations, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The ruling follows a probe by anti-trust authorities into Carrefour’s practices during the 2016 negotiations with suppliers, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)