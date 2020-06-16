Carrefour, Google team up in voice grocery shopping service in France

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour and Google said on Tuesday they were launching a new voice-based grocery shopping service in France as part of the French retailer’s ambition to accelerate its expansion into food e-commerce.

The service, based on Google Assistant, is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies initiated in June 2018, the joint statement said.

Carrefour is in the midst of a global overhaul to boost sales and profits which entails investing 2.8 billion euros in digital commerce by end 2020 in the face of competition from Amazon.