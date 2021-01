Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Wednesday it has submitted a non-binding offer letter to buy European retail giant Carrefour at a price of 20 euros per share.

The terms of the transaction are under discussion and remain subject to diligence, but the consideration is currently expected to be in cash in large majority, Couche-Tard said.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)