Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is exploring a potential acquisition of French grocer Carrefour SA, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Couche-Tard has made an initial approach to Carrefour to discuss a combination, according to the report. (bloom.bg/3buwHC9) (Reporting by Arghyadeep Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)