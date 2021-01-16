Couche-Tard and Carrefour seek cooperation after takeover scrapped: BFM TV

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard and French retailer Carrefour SA plan to discuss industrial and operational partnerships, BFM TV reported on Saturday, after the firms this week dropped takeover talks.

Citing information acquired after a meeting of Carrefour’s board of directors on Saturday, the TV channel said the two companies had decided to work together on the basis of “industrial cooperations”.

It said this might enable them to bypass a French government veto that ended Couche-Tard’s planned 16.2 billion euro ($19.6 billion) takeover.