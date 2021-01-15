FACTBOX-How Carrefour and Couche-Tard compare

Jan 15 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday expressed strong opposition to a proposed takeover of retailer Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.
The Quebec-based convenience store operator on Wednesday said it had submitted a non-binding offer of 20 euros per share which valued continental Europe’s biggest retailer at 16.2 billion euros ($19.6 billion).
Here’s an outline of the two businesses:
CARREFOUR
* Headquartered in Paris
* Alexandre Bompard chief executive since 2017
* More than 320,000 employees
* Market capitalisation about 14 billion euros ($17 billion)
* Turnover of 80.7 billion euros ($97.8 billion) in 2019
* Opened first supermarket in the town of Annecy in 1960
* Had a network of 12,775 stores in more than 30 countries as of September 2020
* Stores include convenience stores in city centres, larger hypermarkets, and cash-and-carry outlets aimed at caterers and other small businesses
COUCHE-TARD
* Headquartered in Laval, Quebec
* Brian Hannasch CEO since 2014
* About 131,000 employees
* Market capitalisation about C$40 billion ($32 billion)
* Turnover of $59.1 billion in year to April, 2019
* Opened first convenience store in 1980 in Laval
* Has a worldwide network of more than 14,200 stores, many of them roadside outlets which also sell fuel
Source: Company websites, Reuters
$1 = 0.8251 euros $1 = 1.2698 Canadian dollars Compiled by Sarah Morland, Anait Miridzhanian and Tommy Lund; editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely
