FACTBOX-How Carrefour and Couche-Tard compare

Jan 15 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday expressed strong opposition to a proposed takeover of retailer Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The Quebec-based convenience store operator on Wednesday said it had submitted a non-binding offer of 20 euros per share which valued continental Europe’s biggest retailer at 16.2 billion euros ($19.6 billion).

Here’s an outline of the two businesses:

CARREFOUR

* Headquartered in Paris

* Alexandre Bompard chief executive since 2017

* More than 320,000 employees

* Market capitalisation about 14 billion euros ($17 billion)

* Turnover of 80.7 billion euros ($97.8 billion) in 2019

* Opened first supermarket in the town of Annecy in 1960

* Had a network of 12,775 stores in more than 30 countries as of September 2020

* Stores include convenience stores in city centres, larger hypermarkets, and cash-and-carry outlets aimed at caterers and other small businesses

COUCHE-TARD

* Headquartered in Laval, Quebec

* Brian Hannasch CEO since 2014

* About 131,000 employees

* Market capitalisation about C$40 billion ($32 billion)

* Turnover of $59.1 billion in year to April, 2019

* Opened first convenience store in 1980 in Laval

* Has a worldwide network of more than 14,200 stores, many of them roadside outlets which also sell fuel

Source: Company websites, Reuters