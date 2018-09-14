Carrefour digital chief Cheval to head French hypermarkets arm

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Carrefour said on Friday that its digital chief Marie Cheval will replace Alain Rabec as head of its French hypermarket stores, in the latest shift among senior management at Europe’s largest retailer.

Cheval, currently the Executive Director for the company’s ‘E-Commerce, Services and Digital Transformation’ units, retains the supervision of financial services, added Carrefour.

She will be replaced by Enrique Garcia Lopez as Executive Director for E-commerce and Digital Transformation for France.

Her replacement as the head of Carrefour’s digital transformation will announced at a later date.

Carrefour is in the midst of a five-year overhaul plan unveiled in January to cut costs and jobs, boost E-commerce investment and expand into convenience stores.

This strategic plan is aimed at reducing its reliance on big hypermarkets in an effort to lift profits and sales, and tackle the growing competition from U.S. online retail giant Amazon .