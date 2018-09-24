FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carrefour Brasil will invest $443 mln in store openings in 2019

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil, the nation’s largest retailer, is going to spend 1.8 billion reais ($443.04 million) in 2019 to open new stores, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on Monday Carrefour Brasil’s capital expenditure for 2019.

The Brazilian unit of France’s Carrefour SA said in the statement it would open 20 wholesale Atacadão stores and an undisclosed number of small-sized Carrefour Market and Carrefour Express stores.

$1 = 4.0628 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl

