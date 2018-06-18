FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Carrefour CEO Plassat joins Degroof Petercam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Former Carrefour chief executive Georges Plassat has joined Belgian private bank Degroof Petercam as a senior advisor, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.

“Georges Plassat will bring his in-depth knowledge of the retail sector. This nomination is in line with the strategy of Degroof Petercam to become an independent leader in investment banking in Europe,” the spokeswoman said

Carrefour said on Saturday that Plassat, who stepped down in July 2017, would give up part of his departure package after facing pressure from unions, employers’ bodies and the government over his payout.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough

