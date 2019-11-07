CORRECTED-Carrefour Brasil reports Q3 net income of 448 million reais

(Corrects quarter to Q3 in headline)

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket chain Carrefour Brasil SA reported a quarterly net income slightly below market expectations.

In a securities filing on Wednesday night, the Brazilian subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA said its net profit grew 21.1 percent to 430 million reais in the third quarter, based on international accounting norms known as IFRS 16.

Pre-IFRS net income was 448 million reais. Analysts on average expected a net income of 466.08 million reais ($114.81 million), according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)