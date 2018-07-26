UPDATE 1-Retailer Carrefour H1 operating profit rises though France lags

* H1 recurring op profit 597 mln euros

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Carrefour posted a stronger-than-expected 5.8 percent rise in first-half operating profits, as robust international operations offset weakness in its core French market amid cut-throat competition among supermarket retailers.

The performance highlights some of the progress but also the challenges facing chief executive Alexandre Bompard, as he marks his first year at the job at the helm of Carrefour and aims to revive the fortunes of Europe’s largest retailer.

First-half recurring operating profit reached 597 million euros ($696 million), above the average 523 million forecast in a poll of analysts conducted by Inquiry Financial for Reuters.

In France however, where Bompard has made reviving flagging sales at hypermarket stores a priority, operating profit sank 44.8 percent to 110 million euros in the first-half.

In January, Bompard announced a five-year overhaul plan to cut costs and jobs, boost E-commerce investment and seek a partnership in China with tech giant Tencent in an effort to lift profits and sales and tackle the growing competition from U.S. online retail giant Amazon.

Cost cuts reached 520 million euros in the first half while free cash flow rose by 418 million euros, said Carrefour.

“The fast start of the Carrefour 2022 plan reinforces our confidence in Carrefour’s ability to transform itself rapidly and in depth. We confirm the targets we have set ourselves for 2020 and 2022,” Bompard said in a statement.

The “Carrefour 2022” plan has been relatively well received by investors as being the right sort of strategy to prepare the ground for a recovery.

But evidence of an improvement in its business performance has remained elusive, notably in France where Carrefour faces competition from the likes of Amazon and pressure from discounting at rivals such as Leclerc.

Carrefour shares have slumped 36 percent since Bompard became CEO on July 18, 2017.