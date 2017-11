PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Carrefour said on Monday that work on a strategy plan to revive the French retailer’s business was making good progress and that it would detail when the strategy will be made public in the coming days.

A Carrefour spokesman made the comments after BFM Business radio reported that new CEO Alexandre Bompard was likely to push back announcing the revival plan to early 2018 from end-2017.