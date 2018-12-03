Carrefour Brasil sees Christmas sales up 5 pct, to invest $496 in 2019

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers owned by Carrefour SA, sees an increase of up 5 percent in Christmas shopping sales compared to last year, the chief executive officer said on Monday.

Noël Prioux told reporters that Carrefour plans to invest 1.9 billion reais ($496 million) in 2019, the same amount as this year. He said the company sees potential for partnerships with start-ups in Brazil and could study acquisitions if good opportunities arise.