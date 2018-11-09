Market News
November 9, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Carrefour shareholder Abilio Diniz sells 2.55 pct stake in Brazilian unit - source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Holding company Peninsula Participações, owned by retail tycoon Abilio Diniz, sold on Friday a 2.55 pct stake in Carrefour’s Brazilian unit for 850 million reais ($227 million), one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Diniz has reduced his stake in Carrefour Brasil to 8.91 percent in a block trade in Brazil’s stock exchange earlier on Friday, the source added. Holding company Peninsula kept unchanged its 7.76 percent stake in parent Carrefour SA , the person said, asking for anonymity because is not authorized to discuss the transaction publicly.

$1 = 3.75 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.