Carrefour shareholder Abilio Diniz sells 2.55 pct stake in Brazilian unit - source

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Holding company Peninsula Participações, owned by retail tycoon Abilio Diniz, sold on Friday a 2.55 pct stake in Carrefour’s Brazilian unit for 850 million reais ($227 million), one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Diniz has reduced his stake in Carrefour Brasil to 8.91 percent in a block trade in Brazil’s stock exchange earlier on Friday, the source added. Holding company Peninsula kept unchanged its 7.76 percent stake in parent Carrefour SA , the person said, asking for anonymity because is not authorized to discuss the transaction publicly.