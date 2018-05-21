Carrefour could close 227 DIA stores in France after June 4

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour has not found buyers for 227 of 273 former DIA stores in France it plans to sell, putting them at risk of closure after June 4, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

The stores are part of a network of 600 stores Europe’s largest retailer bought from Spain’s Dia in 2014, but has said it plans to sell or close the underperforming stores mostly in north and eastern France from its scope by the end of 2018.

Carrefour reported a full-year net loss of 531 million euros ($625.31 million) in February after non-recurring charges of 1.3 billion euros tied to impairments in Italy and assets linked to the former DIA stores.

The spokesman, confirming reports about the stores in French media, said out of 273 stores it had planned to sell, it had received firm or indicative offers for 46 stores.

He said the company would help the 2,100 employees concerned by the 273 DIA shops to find new jobs within the Carrefour.