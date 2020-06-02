France's Carrefour buys 224 convenience stores in Taiwan

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wellcome Taiwan from Dairy Farm, as it further expands its footprint in Taiwan and in the fast-growing convenience stores format.

The transaction, with an enteprise value of 97 million euros ($108.00 million), covers the purchase of 224 proximity stores in quality locations as well as a warehouse, the statement said.

Wellcome Taiwan posted net sales around 390 million euros in 2019.