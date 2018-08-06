FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in an hour

Carrefour, Tesco alliance to become operational in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Supermarket retailers Carrefour and Tesco said on Monday that they expected their previously-announced purchasing alliance to become operational in October.

The companies first announced the tie-up in July, with French company Carrefour joining up with UK peer Tesco to form a global purchasing alliance to demand better terms from major suppliers, in the latest attempt by the industry to drive down costs.

With combined annual sales of $170 billion, the partnership is designed to secure a better deal from the likes of Nestle , Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Danone and others to help the French and British groups to compete hard on price. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

