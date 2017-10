SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA has named Noël Prioux as chief executive officer, as the Brazilian unit of Carrefour SA expands operations after an initial public offering.

Prioux will replace Charles Desmartis, who agreed to leave the group, a statement said on Friday. The appointment of Prioux, a Carrefour veteran of 33 years, takes effect Oct. 2. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Robin Pomeroy)