Carrefour Brasil sees e-commerce further accelerating, plans to launch new platform

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA has seen the coronavirus pandemic accelerate sales growth, particularly in its e-commerce arm, a trend that is likely to persist in coming months as the retailer prepares to launch a new online platform, executives said on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected quarterly results sent shares up almost 8%.

“With or without COVID-19, we will keep accelerating both food and non-food sales... Our e-commerce has already neared a breakeven level and the new platform should help us keep a relevant growth pace,” Chief Executive Noel Prioux told analysts and investors in a call to discuss second-quarter earnings.