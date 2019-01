BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Consolidated fourth quarter sales by Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers owned by France’s Carrefour SA, hit 15.8 billion reais ($4.2 billion), a 10.2 percent growth from a year before, the company said on Monday in a securities filing.

It was the first double digit quarterly growth since the end of 2016.

Gross sales, including gasoline, expanded 7.6 percent to 56.3 billion reais.