Fracking water data company loses lawsuit over its trade secrets

A federal judge in Philadelphia has dismissed a lawsuit by Oklahoma oilfield services company H20 Resources accusing Texas-based Carrizo Oil & Gas of stealing technology used to track the vast amounts of water needed for fracking operations.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Kelly said H20 is bound by business contracts it entered into with Carrizo, an independent oil and gas producer, which called for arbitrating any disputes out of court.

