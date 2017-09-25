Unilever says agreed to acquire Carver Korea for $2.7 bln from Goldman and Bain

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Monday that it has agreed to buy South Korean cosmetics firm Carver Korea for 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) from Bain Capital Private Equity and Goldman Sachs.

“It will significantly strengthen our position in North Asia, the largest skincare market in the world; and will complement our existing portfolio, enabling us to offer luxury skincare products at attainable price points,” Alan Jope, Unilever President Personal Care, said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. ($1 = 0.8387 euros) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)