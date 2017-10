SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Unilever has agreed to buy a majority stake in South Korean cosmetics firm Carver Korea for $2.9 billion from a consortium of Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital Private Equity, Seoul Economic Daily reported on Monday.

The deal to buy the 60.39 percent stake was signed on Friday, the report said, citing investment banking sources.

Carver Korea, Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs were not available for comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)