UPDATE 2-Brazilian appliance retailer Casa & Video files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian appliance retailer Casa & Video filed for an initial public offering on Friday, according to a preliminary prospectus on the securities industry watchdog CVM website.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company has hired the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Citigroup, BTG Pactual SA and XP Investments to manage the offering, confirming a previous Reuters report.

The company did not disclose in the filing a pricing range for its shares nor the pricing date.

The retailer, which operates 150 stores in southeastern Brazilian states, expects the IPO to fetch around 1 billion reais ($184 million), according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Casa & Video is one of the few Brazilian companies to have successfully emerged from bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jan Harvey and Rosalba O’Brien)