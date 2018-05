BOSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Jana Partners said on Wednesday that it does not own a single share of Caseys General Stores Inc., helping cut gains amassed on speculation that the hedge fund had started to build a stake.

“We do not own a single share,” a Jana spokesman said. Bloomberg earlier published a story saying the New York-based hedge fund had built a small stake in the company. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Liana B. Baker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)