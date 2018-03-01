3rd Circuit rejects forced arbitration of CashCall lawsuit

A New Jersey man who filed a proposed class action against online lender CashCall does not have to submit the dispute to arbitration because CashCall’s purported tribal arbitration panel is “illusory,” a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allows Pompton Lakes, New Jersey borrower John MacDonald to proceed with a 2016 lawsuit accusing CashCall and two related companies of charging illegally high interest rates and creating a sham organization with purported tribal links to claim sovereign immunity from states’ caps on interest rates.

