Long-running CashCall class action headed to state court

California borrowers suing online lender CashCall will have to refile their class action in state court after a federal judge in San Francisco declined to keep the 10-year old case now that all federal claims have been dismissed.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson rejected a request by both sides to retain jurisdiction, saying that would require him to resolve “novel and undecided” issues of California law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tbhRJr