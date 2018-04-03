Supermarket retailers Casino, Auchan enter purchasing partnership talks

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - French supermarkets Casino and Auchan have begun talks on a forming a partnership regarding the purchasing of food and non-food items, as competition intensifies within the domestic sector.

The companies said on Tuesday they were in talks to jointly negotiate purchases with their main, multi-national food and non-food suppliers.

Casino’s planned partnership with Auchan in this area comes just a week after it struck a deal with Amazon.

Casino and Amazon said last week that groceries sourced from Casino’s Monoprix supermarket arm would be available through the Amazon Prime Now app and website. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Larry King)